Joel Embiid News: Explodes for 37 points

Embiid totaled 37 points (12-21 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-103 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Embiid established a new season-high mark in scoring in what turned out to be one of the most complete performances the 76ers have delivered this season. Even though the big man has been limited to only 11 games due to injuries and a previous suspension, it's undeniable that he's been productive. He's scored at least 30 points in five of those 11 outings, averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per game in that span.