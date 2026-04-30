Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Flirts with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Embiid produced 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-93 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid once again found his name on the injury report leading up to Game 6, but he managed to appear in a third consecutive matchup and came through with a strong all-around performance. He's provided remarkable production after undergoing an appendectomy earlier in April, as he's averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists in three games so far this series.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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