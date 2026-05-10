Joel Embiid News: Good to go Sunday
Embiid (hip) is available for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks.
Embiid will shake off his probable tag due to right hip soreness and suit up in Sunday's do-or-die matchup. The star big man has struggled through two appearances in the series, during which he has averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks while shooting 35.7 percent from the field in 30.0 minutes per contest.
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