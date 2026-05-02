Joel Embiid News: Leads 76ers to Game 7 win

Embiid finished with 34 points (12-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 win over Boston in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid had his worst showing of the series in Game 6. However, the 32-year-old turned it around Saturday by scoring a game-high 34 points. With the win, Philadelphia will advance to face New York in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid took some shots to his left knee during Saturday's contest, so he might pop up on the injury report heading into Game 1 on Monday night. If he can't suit up for the series opener, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond would be in line for significantly more work.