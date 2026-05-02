Joel Embiid News: Leads Philadelphia to Game 7 win
Embiid finished with 34 points (12-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 win over Boston in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Embiid had his worst showing of the series in Game 6. However, the 32-year-old turned it around Saturday by scoring a game-high 34 points. With the win, Philadelphia will advance to face New York in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Embiid took some shots to his left knee during Saturday's contest, so it wouldn't be surprising if he pops up on the injury report ahead of Game 1 on Monday night. If he can't suit up for the series opener, Adem Bona and Andre Drummond would be in line for significantly more work.
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