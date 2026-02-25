Joel Embiid News: Lights up box score in return

Embiid (shin/knee) scored 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 26 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 135-114 win over the Pacers.

Embiid filled out the stat sheet nicely while taking the court for the first time since Feb. 7, after he had missed the 76ers' previous five contests due to right shin soreness and right knee injury management. Though Embiid had played 30-plus minutes in each of his prior five appearances, the 76ers were able to ease him back into the fold with a lighter workload while they cruised to an easy win. Assuming he came out of Tuesday's contest no worse for the wear, Embiid should get back over the 30-minute mark in the 76ers' next game Thursday versus the Heat.