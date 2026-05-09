Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Logs 34 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Embiid accumulated 18 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After missing Game 2 due to injury, Embiid returned to action Friday. While his numbers have been fine since returning in Game 4 against the Celtics, it is clear that Embiid is functioning at well below 100 percent. In six postseason appearances, he has recorded just six blocks, while grabbing double-digit boards on three separate occasions only. Philadelphia now trails 3-0, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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