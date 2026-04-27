Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Logs double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 2:53am

Embiid contributed 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid provided extra spark, but wasn['t enough to turn the tide against the Celtics. After a red-hot start, he missed seven consecutive shots down the stretch and looked visibly tired. He also reported pain during a postgame interview, indicating that he was still experiencing complications from his appendix surgery. The team desperately needs his output to stay in contention, but his participation is in doubt based on how tired he looked in the second half.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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