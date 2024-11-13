Joel Embiid News: Looks rusty in season debut

Embiid logged 13 points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 loss to the Knicks.

Seeing his first action of the season after overcoming a knee injury and serving a three-game suspension, Embiid was on a minutes restriction and wasn't in peak form. It's not clear how quickly the Sixers are willing to ramp things up with their franchise player, but the 30-year-old center isn't likely to be in the lineup for the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Cavaliers. His next chance to increase his workload should come Friday in Orlando, as Philly begins a brief three-game southern road trip.