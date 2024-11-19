Joel Embiid News: Makes little impact Monday

Embiid contributed 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 106-89 loss to the Heat.

The star center appeared unlikely to play due to an illness earlier in the day, and while Embiid eventually suited up, he didn't appear to be 100 percent. It was only his third appearance after knee trouble and a suspension delayed his 2024-25 debut, and Embiid has yet to show anything close to his peak form. With Paul George now healthy and Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) getting close to a return though, the 2-11 Sixers might soon finally have their starting lineup intact for the first time this season.