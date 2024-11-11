Joel Embiid News: Not listed on injury report

Embiid (knee/suspension) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, Embiid is set to make his season debut Tuesday. He missed the start of the campaign due to a lingering knee injury and was suspended for the past three games due to a locker-room altercation with a reporter. The 2022-23 MVP will almost certainly have a strict minute limit during his debut, but he should still be a high-usage player when on the court, especially until Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) is cleared to return.