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Joel Embiid News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Embiid (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Embiid was under the weather during Monday's loss to the Heat, when he posted 26 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes. However, the illness won't cause him to miss Wednesday's contest. The star big man has appeared in three straight outings, averaging 30.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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