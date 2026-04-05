Joel Embiid News: Not listed on injury report
Embiid (oblique) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs.
Embiid skipped the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action Monday evening, which should shift Andre Drummond back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Adem Bona with Embiid active.
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