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Joel Embiid News: Outstanding in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Embiid posted 35 points (12-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during the 76ers' 157-137 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Embiid was given the green light to return from a 13-game absence due to a strained right oblique. The former MVP wasted no time getting to work Wednesday, scoring 15 points in the first quarter before adding another 12 in the third frame. Even with such a large lead, Embiid ended up playing the entire third quarter, an encouraging sign for his conditioning following a lengthy absence. With Paul George back after serving a 25-game suspension and Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) both close to a return, Embiid and the Sixers will look to close out the regular season strongly as they attempt to improve on their seeding ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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