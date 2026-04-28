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Joel Embiid News: Paces Philadelphia in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 6:59pm

Embiid recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Embiid struggled early in this one, scoring two points while missing all three of his three-point tries in the first quarter. However, the star big man flipped the switch in the second quarter and scored at least eight points in each of the final three quarters. He also led Philadelphia with a game-high eight assists after dishing out six dimes in Sunday's Game 4 loss. Embiid and the Sixers will now turn their focus to Game 6 on Thursday, when they will look to stave off elimination once again.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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