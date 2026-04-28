Joel Embiid News: Paces Philadelphia in win
Embiid recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Embiid struggled early in this one, scoring two points while missing all three of his three-point tries in the first quarter. However, the star big man flipped the switch in the second quarter and scored at least eight points in each of the final three quarters. He also led Philadelphia with a game-high eight assists after dishing out six dimes in Sunday's Game 4 loss. Embiid and the Sixers will now turn their focus to Game 6 on Thursday, when they will look to stave off elimination once again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More