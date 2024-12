Embiid (foot/face) is available for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid will play Saturday after being listed as questionable due to a left foot sprain and sinus fracture. Over his last five games, Embiid has averaged 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 25.2 minutes per game.