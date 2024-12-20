Joel Embiid News: Playing Friday against Charlotte

Embiid (sinus fracture) is available to play Friday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was expected to be sidelined over the weekend due to a sinus fracture he suffered against the Pacers on Dec. 13. He missed this past Monday's game against the Hornets, but he will take the floor for Friday's rematch. Embiid has appeared in just six regular-season games and is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over 29.3 minutes per game.