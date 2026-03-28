Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Pours in team-high 29 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Embiid produced 29 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over Charlotte.

Although the superstar big man's lack of availability has been frustrating in 2025-26, there's no denying his impact on the court when healthy. Embiid has averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.9 minutes per tilt in his last 10 appearances, shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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