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Joel Embiid News: Probable for Game 1 on Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 2:58pm

Embiid (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series versus New York.

Embiid is only three weeks removed from an appendectomy. He also took a few shots to his surgically repaired knee during the series against Boston, causing him obvious discomfort. However, the 32-year-old is listed on the injury report because of a right hip contusion. Embiid struggled shooting the ball from deep against the Celtics, although he still played well overall. He will have a good chance to keep his productive ways going in the semifinals, considering he averaged 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown in two regular-season meetings with New York.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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