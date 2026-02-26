Joel Embiid News: Returns Thursday
Embiid (ribs) has returned to Thursday's game against the Heat.
Embiid took a shot to the ribs, which required a quick trip to the locker room, but he's since returned to the game. It appears he's fine.
