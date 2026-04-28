Joel Embiid News: Returns Tuesday
Embiid (knee) returned to Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The star big man briefly exited to the locker room earlier in the third quarter after appearing to bump knees with Jaylen Brown. Embiid missed less than three minutes of game time before checking back in.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More