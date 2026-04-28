Joel Embiid News: Returns Tuesday

Embiid (knee) returned to Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The star big man briefly exited to the locker room earlier in the third quarter after appearing to bump knees with Jaylen Brown. Embiid missed less than three minutes of game time before checking back in.