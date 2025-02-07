Joel Embiid News: Scores 20 points in third quarter

Embiid finished Friday's 125-112 loss to the Pistons with 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 30 minutes.

Embiid was limited to just three points in the first half as the 76ers found themselves down by as many as 34 points. The former MVP came out firing out of halftime, scoring 20 points in the third quarter while going 6-for-8 from the field, though he couldn't carry that momentum into the fourth quarter. Embiid has played in two of the Sixers' last three games, and how his left knee responds over the next couple of days will determine whether he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.