Joel Embiid News: Scores 20 points vs. Magic
Embiid supplied 20 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 98-86 loss to Orlando.
Embiid failed to connect on his five three-point attempts Friday, but he did hit all 10 of his free throw tries and finished as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Jared McCain (20). Embiid did manage to crack 30-plus minutes in his second game back from a left knee injury, and with two days of rest, he could see that amount of playing time against the Heat on Monday.
