Joel Embiid News: Scores 35 points in loss

Embiid registered 35 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to Memphis.

Embiid was one of Philadelphia's few standout performers in this defeat, leading the team in scoring and rebounding despite the final outcome. Embiid has been limited to just four appearances after missing the team's initial nine contests due to a knee injury and a suspension. The 76ers will monitor Embiid's fitness and rest levels throughout the season, but the big man is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Nets, particularly if Paul George (knee) is unable to feature.