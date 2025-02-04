Joel Embiid News: Set to return Tuesday

Embiid (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

After missing the last 15 games for the 76ers, Embiid will return to the floor Wednesday against Dallas. According to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com, head coach Nick Nurse will manage the superstar big man's workload Tuesday, keeping his time on the floor to 30 minutes. It's unlikely Embiid will play during the second half of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back set Wednesday against the Heat.