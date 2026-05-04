Joel Embiid News: Shooting woes in Game 1 defeat

Embiid finished Monday's 137-98 loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 14 points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes.

Embiid had a productive night at the charity stripe but struggled mightily from the field. After posting back-to-back double-doubles to close out the first round against Boston, the star big man couldn't carry that momentum into this one. While he still finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer, his struggles from beyond the arc continued -- he is shooting just 13.6 percent from deep in five postseason games. Embiid and the Sixers will look to steal a game at Madison Square Garden in Game 2 on Wednesday.