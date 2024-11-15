Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Should see increased minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 2:46pm

Coach Nick Nurse said he would like to get Embiid some more minutes in Friday's game versus the Magic, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid had previously played just 26 minutes in his season debut after missing time due to a knee injury and suspension. However, with Philadelphia having two days off until they play Miami on Monday, the superstar big man could see his playing time increased to around 30 minutes.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
