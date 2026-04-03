Joel Embiid News: Starting Friday
Embiid (illness) is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Embiid is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which will push Adem Bona back to the second unit. Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George and Dominick Barlow will join Embiid in the starting lineup for Friday's game.
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