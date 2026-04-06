Joel Embiid News: Strikes for 34 points in loss

Embiid racked up 34 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

Embiid turned in a strong performance on the offensive end after missing Saturday's game against Detroit for rest purposes. He also recorded his second straight double-double with the help of a strong night on the boards, but his impressive final line wasn't quite enough to help Philly secure a victory. Embiid is averaging 28.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last five outings.