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Joel Embiid News: Strikes for 34 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Embiid racked up 34 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

Embiid turned in a strong performance on the offensive end after missing Saturday's game against Detroit for rest purposes. He also recorded his second straight double-double with the help of a strong night on the boards, but his impressive final line wasn't quite enough to help Philly secure a victory. Embiid is averaging 28.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last five outings.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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