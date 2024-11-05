Joel Embiid News: Suspension to begin Wednesday

Embiid will begin serving his three-game suspension Wednesday versus Clippers and will end with Sunday's contest against the Hornets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

With Embiid set to begin serving his three-game suspension for getting into an altercation with a reporter, that means that the 76ers have medically cleared the superstar center to return to action after missing the first six games of the season due to left knee soreness. Now, Embiid is set to make his season debut against the Knicks on Nov. 12. Until then, Andre Drummond should continue to start at center for Philadelphia.