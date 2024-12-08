Joel Embiid News: Tallies double-double in return

Embiid produced 31 points (13-28 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 victory over the Bulls.

Embiid impressed in Sunday's victory while making his return after missing all but four of Philadelphia's game this season, leading all 76ers in scoring, rebounds and blocks in a 30-10 double-double showcase. Embiid set a new season high in rebounds, now having tallied at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in two of his five appearances.