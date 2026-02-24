Joel Embiid News: Upgraded to available
Embiid (knee/shin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
After five straight games on the shelf, Embiid will shed his questionable tag for this contest. However, it's possible he has some restrictions in his first game back. With Embiid back in the mix, Andre Drummond is expected to shift to the second unit.
