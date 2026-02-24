Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Embiid (knee/shin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

After five straight games on the shelf, Embiid will shed his questionable tag for this contest. However, it's possible he has some restrictions in his first game back. With Embiid back in the mix, Andre Drummond is expected to shift to the second unit.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago