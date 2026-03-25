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Joel Embiid News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Embiid (oblique) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will return from a 13-game absence due to a strained right oblique. His return will mean fewer opportunities for Adem Bona and Andre Drummond. However, per Aaronson, Nick Nurse said Wednesday that the 76ers likely won't "go overboard" with Embiid's minutes.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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