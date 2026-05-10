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Joel Embiid News: Valiant effort in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 3:41pm

Embiid logged 24 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Embiid was a bright spot for the 76ers in Sunday's season-ending defeat, as he shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor. Embiid was clearly laboring throughout the second-round series, missing Game 2 and failing to produce at the level he did in the opening round against Boston. The star big man averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.0 minutes per contest in three Eastern Conference Semifinals appearances.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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