Joel Embiid News: Valiant effort in defeat
Embiid logged 24 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Embiid was a bright spot for the 76ers in Sunday's season-ending defeat, as he shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor. Embiid was clearly laboring throughout the second-round series, missing Game 2 and failing to produce at the level he did in the opening round against Boston. The star big man averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.0 minutes per contest in three Eastern Conference Semifinals appearances.
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