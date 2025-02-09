Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Embiid (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will shake off a questionable tag due to left knee injury management and suit up Sunday. The superstar big man has appeared in two of the club's last three outing while the Sixers manage his playing time, amassing 52 points (19-41 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-19 FT), 18 rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and one steal across 66 total minutes. There's no indication that the 30-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
