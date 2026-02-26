Joel Embiid News: Will play Thursday

Embiid (shin, knee) will play in Thursday's game against the Heat, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com.

As expected, the star big man is overcoming a probable tag with shin and knee issues Thursday. Embiid has reached peak form as of late, averaging 32.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game in his last seven contests.