Joel Embiid News: Will play Thursday
Embiid (shin, knee) will play in Thursday's game against the Heat, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com.
As expected, the star big man is overcoming a probable tag with shin and knee issues Thursday. Embiid has reached peak form as of late, averaging 32.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game in his last seven contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More