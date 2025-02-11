Joel Embiid News: Will play Tuesday

Embiid (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid will suit up in his third consecutive contest while the club manages his playing time due to a left knee injury. The superstar big man is suiting up in the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, meaning he'll likely sit out of Wednesday's game against the Nets. Over his last three outings, Embiid has averaged 26.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks across 32.0 minutes per contest.