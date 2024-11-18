Joel Embiid News: Will start after all
Embiid (illness) will start Monday's game against the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Embiid was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day due to an illness, but he was spotted warming up ahead of Monday's tipoff and was ultimately cleared to play. It's unclear whether he'll be on any type of minutes restriction, as the team will likely monitor him closely as the game progresses.
