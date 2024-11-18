Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Will start after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Embiid (illness) will start Monday's game against the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day due to an illness, but he was spotted warming up ahead of Monday's tipoff and was ultimately cleared to play. It's unclear whether he'll be on any type of minutes restriction, as the team will likely monitor him closely as the game progresses.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now