Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 11:47am

Embiid (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

As expected, Embiid will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. Based on previous reporting, it's likely that Embiid will play only one game of back-to-back sets for the foreseeable future. Paul George (knee) is also being held out for rest, so players such as Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, Jared McCain, Guerschon Yabusele and Caleb Martin will offer considerably more upside than they normally do. Embiid should be back in action Friday in Orlando.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
