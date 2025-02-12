Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:54am

Embiid (injury management) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.

No surprise here, as Embiid will be held out for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's loss to Toronto, Embiid recorded 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes. Guerschon Yabusele is likely to see the bulk of the center minutes Wednesday with Andre Drummond backing him up.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now