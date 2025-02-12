Joel Embiid News: Won't play Wednesday
Embiid (injury management) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
No surprise here, as Embiid will be held out for maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's loss to Toronto, Embiid recorded 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes. Guerschon Yabusele is likely to see the bulk of the center minutes Wednesday with Andre Drummond backing him up.
