Joel Soriano News: Efficient off bench Sunday

Soriano posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and five blocks across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Delaware.

Soriano was one of five players who scored in double digits in this game despite coming off the bench. However, that's not the only thing he did, as he also led the team in blocks and co-led the team in rebounds. His two-way impact can be huge for the Swarm as long as he gets enough consistent playing time.