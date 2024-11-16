Joel Soriano News: Grabs 13 boards as starter

Soriano posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Soriano played the fewest minutes of any Greensboro starter and was the only member of the first five to record a negative point differential. However, he finished as one of three Swarm players to grab double-digit boards, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game through three G League appearances.