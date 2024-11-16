Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Soriano headshot

Joel Soriano News: Grabs 13 boards as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Soriano posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 115-90 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Soriano played the fewest minutes of any Greensboro starter and was the only member of the first five to record a negative point differential. However, he finished as one of three Swarm players to grab double-digit boards, averaging 9.7 rebounds per game through three G League appearances.

Joel Soriano
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now