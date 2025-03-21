Joel Soriano News: Impresses off bench

Soriano recorded 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes of Wednesday's 109-94 G League win over the Motor City Cruise.

Soriano has only four starts to his name this season in 26 appearances, but he continues to make the most of his limited workloads. In 19.6 minutes per contest, Soriano holds averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 55.7 percent shooting from the field.