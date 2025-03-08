Joel Soriano News: Returns to action Friday
Soriano posted six points (3-3 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes in Friday's 118-107 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Soriano returned to action for Friday's game after battling an illness. The 25-year-old forward has played in 20 games for the Greensboro Swarm this season, averaging 5.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting 59.7 percent from the field.
