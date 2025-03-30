Joey Baker Injury: Doesn't suit up in season finale

Baker (back) didn't play in Saturday's 128-118 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Baker will finish his second season in the G League with averages of 3.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 8.1 minutes per game in 19 G League outings. The 24-year-old logged only three games with double-digit points, though he delivered a season-high 20-point performance in his final appearance.