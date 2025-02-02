Joey Baker News: Near double-double off bench

Baker produced 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Baker played double-digit minutes for the first time this season and set season highs in points, rebounds and assists. He's averaging only 4.9 minutes per game across 12 G League appearances this season.