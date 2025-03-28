Joey Baker News: Returns to action
Baker (back) returned to action in Thursday's 112-110 G League loss to the Indiana Mad Ants, finishing with 20 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and one steal in 19 minutes.
Baker had been sidelined since Monday's G League game against the Wisconsin Herd, but wasted no time in his return with a scoring outburst. This came out of nowhere, as Baker is now averaging 4.5 points in 9.2 minutes per game across 16 appearances.
Joey Baker
Free Agent
