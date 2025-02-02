Joey Calcaterra News: Scoreless in high-scoring affair

Calcaterra finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Despite 282 total points being scored Saturday, Calcaterra was held scoreless for a fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 1.9 points in 8.1 minutes per game across 15 G League appearances this season.