Joey Hauser News: Active at Mexico City

Hauser produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three steals during 42 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hauser played much more time than usual, featuring at center during the defeat. He also recorded season-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals. However, it remains to be seen if he'll find consistency once his team recovers several players who were unavailable Thursday.