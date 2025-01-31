Joey Hauser News: Active at Mexico City
Hauser produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and three steals during 42 minutes in Thursday's 94-86 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Hauser played much more time than usual, featuring at center during the defeat. He also recorded season-high tallies of points, rebounds and steals. However, it remains to be seen if he'll find consistency once his team recovers several players who were unavailable Thursday.
Joey Hauser
Free Agent
