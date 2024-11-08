Joey Hauser News: Near double-double in G League

Hauser logged 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and nine rebounds across 26 minutes during College Park's 104-95 win over Capital City on Friday.

Even though the Atlanta Hawks let Hauser go in September, his waiver did not stop him from signing a contract with their G League affiliate. Despite playing off College Park's bench, he made most of his new role, almost logging a double-double in the process.